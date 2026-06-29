WhatsApp removes a way to confirm if someone blocked you
What's the story
WhatsApp has addressed a security loophole that allowed users to confirm if they had been blocked by someone. The issue was tied to the encryption verification feature in the app's contact info section. Now, even if you have been blocked by a contact, the check passes successfully for all chats. The fix is available for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.
Detection method
This was the trick to check if you were blocked
The loophole in question was a way for users to check if they had been blocked on WhatsApp. By going to the contact info screen and seeing if the automatic encryption verification completed successfully, users could tell if they were blocked. If it failed and asked for manual verification instead, it was a strong indication of being blocked.
Fix implemented
WhatsApp has now fixed this loophole
The encryption verification loophole has now been fixed by WhatsApp. The automatic verification now works even in chats where a user has been blocked. This means that users can no longer confirm if they have been blocked by verifying encryption. The change was made with a server-side update, not through an app update, meaning there is no new version of the app to download.
Blocking indicators
Other ways to check if you've been blocked
Even though the encryption verification trick has been fixed, there are still other ways to tell if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp. For instance, a single gray check mark that never turns blue is a reliable sign of being blocked. Calls that fail to connect instead of ringing and not being able to see their profile photo or send messages are other indicators.