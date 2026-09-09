You can't use WhatsApp on these Android phones anymore
What's the story
WhatsApp has stopped working on devices running Android 5.0 and 5.1, effective yesterday, a report by WABetaInfo has revealed. The messaging platform had announced the decision in April, stating that it would no longer support these older versions of the Android operating system. The new minimum requirement for compatibility is now Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later versions.
User impact
Change affects WhatsApp Messenger, Business apps
The change affects both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business apps.
Devices that can't upgrade past Android 5.0 or 5.1 are now incompatible with the messaging platform.
This mainly affects older devices that have never received a software update from their manufacturers.
Regions like India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, and Africa still have a lot of these old devices in use among their population.
User guidance
How to check your phone's Android version
If you're not sure which Android version your phone is running, head to Settings > About phone > Android version.
If an update to Android 6.0 or newer is available, install it before opening WhatsApp again.
If your phone has reached the end of software support, you'll need to move to a newer device to continue using the messaging platform.
Before switching phones, it's recommended to back up your chats to Google Drive or local storage.
Reasoning
Why did WhatsApp raise minimum OS requirement?
WhatsApp has said that compatibility with older Android versions limits the development of new features and security improvements. By raising the minimum requirement to Android 6.0, the company can focus on delivering newer capabilities while improving overall performance and protection for most users.