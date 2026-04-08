Using WhatsApp for calls now easier for Apple CarPlay users
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay. The new app will allow users to send messages as well as make calls directly from their car's dashboard. The interface is designed to minimize distractions, enabling the drivers to stay focused on the road while staying connected with their contacts.
Testing phase
The app was discovered in the latest iOS update
Prior to the public release, beta testers were given a chance to try out the new CarPlay interface. This helped WhatsApp gather feedback on usability, performance, and also any potential bugs. The official app was discovered after the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS (26.13.74) went live on the App Store.
Improved functionality
The new app is an improvement over Siri interactions
Before the launch of this native app, users had to rely on Siri for CarPlay interactions. However, the voice commands often misinterpreted messages and did not provide direct access to recent chats or contact details. The new native app solves these problems by providing a dedicated interface for call history and favorites directly on the dashboard.
Navigation
The app comes with 3 tabs for easy navigation
The official app comes with a three-tab interface to help users navigate easily. The first tab shows the chat list where users can check recent chats with unread messages. The second tab displays call history in chronological order, making it easier for users to see who they have recently communicated with. The third tab gives access to the favorite contacts for quick communication without scrolling through the entire chat list.