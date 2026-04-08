Using WhatsApp for calls now easier for Apple CarPlay users

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay . The new app will allow users to send messages as well as make calls directly from their car's dashboard. The interface is designed to minimize distractions, enabling the drivers to stay focused on the road while staying connected with their contacts.

Testing phase The app was discovered in the latest iOS update Prior to the public release, beta testers were given a chance to try out the new CarPlay interface. This helped WhatsApp gather feedback on usability, performance, and also any potential bugs. The official app was discovered after the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS (26.13.74) went live on the App Store.

Improved functionality The new app is an improvement over Siri interactions Before the launch of this native app, users had to rely on Siri for CarPlay interactions. However, the voice commands often misinterpreted messages and did not provide direct access to recent chats or contact details. The new native app solves these problems by providing a dedicated interface for call history and favorites directly on the dashboard.

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