WhatsApp now lets you create your own sticker packs—here's how
What's the story
In a major update, WhatsApp has allowed users to create and manage their own sticker packs right from the app.
The feature, which is aimed at simplifying the task of finding and sending custom stickers, solves a problem that many users have been facing.
Now, with the ability to create sticker packs, you can organize stickers into multiple folders for easy access.
Customization
Unique sticker packs enhance WhatsApp chats
With the new sticker pack feature, you can share an entire set of stickers with another WhatsApp user, instead of sending them one by one.
A WhatsApp representative said this update lets users make their chats "more fun and personal, with sticker packs that are unique to you."
The spokesperson also emphasized the ability to create and share custom sticker packs with friends and family in the chat.
Process
How to create a custom sticker pack
On WhatsApp, open any chat and tap the smiley icon. You'll now see a new pencil icon in the sticker panel, next to the GIFs, avatars, and sticker tabs.
To create your own custom sticker pack, open the stickers tab, tap the pencil icon, and choose the stickers you want to include.
Tap the three-dot menu in the bottom-left corner and select "Add to sticker pack."
Additional updates
Other recent features introduced by WhatsApp
Along with the new sticker pack feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a bunch of other facilities recently.
These include an indicator of how many people are online in a group chat, a feature for scanning and sending documents, and the ability to set WhatsApp as the default calling and messaging app on iPhones.
To access these new features, make sure you've updated to the latest version of the app.