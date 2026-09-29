WhatsApp now lets you create groups from poll results
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to create groups based on specific poll options. The update is currently being rolled out to beta testers using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android (2.26.39.5). When at least two members of a group vote for the same option, they can create a new group directly from the poll details screen.
Functionality
Creating a group from a poll option
The new feature simplifies the process of group creation from poll results.
Once users install the latest update, they can create a group directly from the poll details screen.
This page displays who voted and what option they chose in the poll.
If two or more members vote for a particular option, WhatsApp lets users create a group with them automatically.
Customization
Setting up the group
The group creation screen opens with the voters already added as members.
Users can then set a group name and complete the setup just like they would for any new group.
The option to create a group from a poll option only appears when at least two people have voted for it.
This way, WhatsApp ensures that the creator will still keep full control over how the poll works while also providing flexibility in creating groups based on poll results.
Efficiency
No more working manually
Before this update, users had to manually follow up on poll results and create groups.
This could be tedious if many members voted for the same option.
The new feature streamlines this process by automatically reading the voter list and pre-populating the group with those who voted for a particular option.
It saves time and effort, making group creation faster and more efficient.