WhatsApp now lets you share group chat history with newcomers
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature: Group Message History.
Now, when someone joins a group, you can share up to 100 recent messages from the past 14 days—no more endless screenshots or awkward recaps.
This update follows other cool additions like member tags and event reminders.
Choose how many recent messages to share
When adding someone new, you get to pick how many recent messages (25, 50, 75, or 100) to share.
The shared chats are highlighted with timestamps and sender names for easy scrolling.
It's totally optional—nothing gets sent unless you choose.
Everything stays end-to-end encrypted
All shared messages stay end-to-end encrypted. Group admins can turn off this feature if needed but can still share history manually if they want.
So you get smoother onboarding without sacrificing privacy.