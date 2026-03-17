WhatsApp now works on your smartwatch: How to set up Technology Mar 17, 2026

WhatsApp has announced a dedicated app for select Garmin smartwatches, so you can check and reply to messages right from your wrist, but the watch must be paired with a compatible smartphone running WhatsApp.

The app is up on the Garmin Connect IQ Store and works with popular models like fenix, Forerunner, Venu, and vivoactive.