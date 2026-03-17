WhatsApp now works on your smartwatch: How to set up
Technology
WhatsApp has announced a dedicated app for select Garmin smartwatches, so you can check and reply to messages right from your wrist, but the watch must be paired with a compatible smartphone running WhatsApp.
The app is up on the Garmin Connect IQ Store and works with popular models like fenix, Forerunner, Venu, and vivoactive.
Check and reply to chats, decline calls
You'll be able to read and reply to chats using the watch's built-in keyboard, send emojis, and scroll through your last 10 messages for context.
Incoming WhatsApp calls? You'll get notified and can decline them straight from your watch.
And yes, your messages stay private thanks to end-to-end encryption.