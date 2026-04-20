WhatsApp Plus subscription is here: What are the benefits?
What's the story
WhatsApp has unveiled a new subscription plan, dubbed WhatsApp Plus, to provide users with an enhanced messaging experience. The update intends to extend the app's capabilities while keeping its core functionality accessible for all. The optional plan is available only on WhatsApp Messenger and not on WhatsApp Business. It offers exclusive stickers, pinning up to 20 chats, new app icons and themes, and also premium ringtones for important contacts.
Costs
Pricing for WhatsApp Plus
The pricing for WhatsApp Plus subscription plan varies by region. It costs around €2.49 per month in Europe, PKR 229 in Pakistan, and $29 in Mexico. There's no word on availability in India.
Sticker access
Premium stickers
The WhatsApp Plus subscription plan provides access to exclusive sticker packs. These can be downloaded from the sticker store after subscribing. Some premium stickers come with overlay animations that cover the entire screen. When a subscriber sends a premium sticker, the recipient also sees an overlay effect that temporarily covers their chat screen, even if they don't have an active subscription.
User control
Other features that come with Plus plan
The Plus plan gives users the ability to change their app theme from a list of 18 new colors. It also provides a selection of 14 new icons for the app, ranging from some classic designs to more artistic, textured versions. Furthermore, subscribers can pin up to 20 chats for quick access and apply certain settings in bulk across all chats in their lists.