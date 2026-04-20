WhatsApp Plus subscription is here: What are the benefits?

WhatsApp has unveiled a new subscription plan, dubbed WhatsApp Plus, to provide users with an enhanced messaging experience. The update intends to extend the app's capabilities while keeping its core functionality accessible for all. The optional plan is available only on WhatsApp Messenger and not on WhatsApp Business . It offers exclusive stickers, pinning up to 20 chats, new app icons and themes, and also premium ringtones for important contacts.

Costs Pricing for WhatsApp Plus The pricing for WhatsApp Plus subscription plan varies by region. It costs around €2.49 per month in Europe, PKR 229 in Pakistan, and $29 in Mexico. There's no word on availability in India.

Sticker access Premium stickers The WhatsApp Plus subscription plan provides access to exclusive sticker packs. These can be downloaded from the sticker store after subscribing. Some premium stickers come with overlay animations that cover the entire screen. When a subscriber sends a premium sticker, the recipient also sees an overlay effect that temporarily covers their chat screen, even if they don't have an active subscription.

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