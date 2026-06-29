WhatsApp rolling out usernames and reservations open starting today
WhatsApp is rolling out a big privacy update: soon, you'll be able to chat by sharing a unique username instead of your phone number.
Username reservations start today, so if you want your favorite handle, it's best to grab it early (with billions of users, names could go fast).
This feature aims to make connecting in groups or at events feel safer and more anonymous.
Claim username in settings
To claim your username, just head to Settings > Account > Username in the latest WhatsApp update.
There's even a built-in name generator if you're stuck for ideas.
Usernames will stay private (there's no public directory), and there's an extra security step called a "username key" for first-time chats.
Businesses and creators can also match their usernames across Meta apps for consistent branding.
All in all, this move is about giving you more control over your privacy on WhatsApp.