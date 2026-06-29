WhatsApp rolling out usernames and reservations open starting today

Claim username in settings

To claim your username, just head to Settings > Account > Username in the latest WhatsApp update.

There's even a built-in name generator if you're stuck for ideas.

Usernames will stay private (there's no public directory), and there's an extra security step called a "username key" for first-time chats.

Businesses and creators can also match their usernames across Meta apps for consistent branding.

All in all, this move is about giving you more control over your privacy on WhatsApp.