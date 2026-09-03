WhatsApp rolls out household and utility bill payments across India
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature. Now you can pay your household and utility bills right inside the app.
The rollout is happening over the next few weeks for Android and iOS users across India.
With more than 600 million Indian users, WhatsApp is making digital payments easier for everyone.
WhatsApp links to BBPS 22.7k billers
The bill payment tool connects with Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, letting you pay about 22.7k billers in categories like electricity, water, gas, insurance, credit cards, and loans.
Meta India's Managing Director and Country Head Arun Srinivas says paying bills will feel as simple as sending a message, and the goal is to bring this convenience to even remote parts of India.