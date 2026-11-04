WhatsApp rolls out 'Message text actions' to detect shared info
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called "Message Text Actions" to make chatting easier.
Now, when someone sends you a phone number, date, address, or email in a chat, WhatsApp will spot it and give you quick shortcuts:
WhatsApp reduces the need to copy and paste information from other apps.
The feature is being rolled out to select users on some Android and iOS devices right now.
Underlined text offers local encrypted shortcuts
You'll see certain information underlined with a dotted line. Tap it, and you'll get options like saving numbers or adding dates straight to your calendar.
The detection happens locally on your device, so your chats stay private and end-to-end encrypted as always.