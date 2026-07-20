WhatsApp begins rolling out usernames after talks with Indian government
What's the story
WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out its long-awaited username feature to select users. The move comes after weeks of discussions between Meta and the Indian government over potential safety concerns related to this privacy-focused update. The feature allows users to share a unique username instead of their phone number for starting conversations, providing an additional way for people to connect on the platform.
Rollout strategy
Rollout for select users on Android, iOS
As per WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the username feature is being enabled for a small number of Android and iPhone users.
The rollout spans both stable and beta versions of the app, with plans for broader availability in the coming weeks.
However, it's worth noting that every WhatsApp account will still need a mobile number for registration, and existing chats will continue to show phone numbers.
Safety concerns
Concerns over impersonation risks
The Indian government had earlier expressed concerns that usernames could increase the risk of impersonation, making it easier for malicious actors to pose as businesses, public figures, or individuals.
These discussions reportedly delayed the wider rollout despite WhatsApp having completed development of the feature.
However, Meta has assured that the system includes multiple safeguards to reduce abuse, such as reserving usernames for verified accounts and public figures.
User experience
How to create or edit your username
Users who get the feature will see a notification banner at the top of their Chats tab, informing them about the availability of usernames for their account.
They can create, edit, or delete their username anytime by heading to Settings > Profile.
Those who linked their Meta Accounts Center may also reserve the same username they already use on Facebook or Instagram, although this is optional.
Privacy measures
No public username directory like Telegram, Discord
WhatsApp isn't launching a public username directory like Telegram or Discord.
A user must know your exact username to contact you as the app doesn't allow partial username searches.
Some users may also receive an optional username key for added privacy. This way, a new contact has to know both the username and key before starting a conversation.