WhatsApp's 'Liquid Glass' look is coming to in-chat screen
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is working on bringing its new Liquid Glass look to the in-chat interface. The development comes as part of an ongoing effort to update the app's design. The change was reported by WABetaInfo and comes after a slow rollout of the Liquid Glass look on the main Chats screen last year.
Design update
A major design overhaul for WhatsApp
The Liquid Glass look is a major design overhaul for WhatsApp. It was first tested in 2025, with the bottom navigation bar and certain elements of the Chats tab interface being updated. The new design features a floating chat bar and a semi-transparent navigation bar with subtle depth, shadow, and blur effects.
Implementation status
Update in beta version
Despite the slow rollout, Meta has been expanding the Liquid Glass redesign on WhatsApp's beta version available on TestFlight. Earlier this year, the voice message player was updated with the new look. Now, WABetaInfo has reported that Meta is working to bring this design overhaul to the entire in-chat screen.
Release timeline
No word on official release date
As of now, there is no word on when the Liquid Glass look will be officially released for all WhatsApp users. The feature is still in beta testing and has not been made available to beta testers yet. This suggests that Meta may be waiting to update more parts of the app before rolling out this design overhaul widely.