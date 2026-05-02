WhatsApp's 'Liquid Glass' look is coming to in-chat screen

WhatsApp , the popular messaging platform owned by Meta , is working on bringing its new Liquid Glass look to the in-chat interface. The development comes as part of an ongoing effort to update the app's design. The change was reported by WABetaInfo and comes after a slow rollout of the Liquid Glass look on the main Chats screen last year.

Design update A major design overhaul for WhatsApp The Liquid Glass look is a major design overhaul for WhatsApp. It was first tested in 2025, with the bottom navigation bar and certain elements of the Chats tab interface being updated. The new design features a floating chat bar and a semi-transparent navigation bar with subtle depth, shadow, and blur effects.

Implementation status Update in beta version Despite the slow rollout, Meta has been expanding the Liquid Glass redesign on WhatsApp's beta version available on TestFlight. Earlier this year, the voice message player was updated with the new look. Now, WABetaInfo has reported that Meta is working to bring this design overhaul to the entire in-chat screen.

Advertisement