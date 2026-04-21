WhatsApp tests Meta AI to summarize all unread messages
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new artificial intelligence feature that quickly summarizes all your unread messages, so you do not have to scroll through endless group chats or long conversations one by one.
Powered by Meta AI, it is designed to help you catch up faster, perfect if your chats tend to get a little out of control.
WhatsApp beta uses private processing
The feature is currently being tested on Android and iOS in beta mode. It uses Private Processing, which means your messages stay private and aren't seen by WhatsApp or Meta.
Right now, it only works for individual chats, but developers are working on combining multiple chat summaries into one.
You can choose whether or not to turn it on in settings once it is available for everyone.