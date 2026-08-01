WhatsApp will soon have a separate folder for business messages
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing a new feature to declutter user inboxes by creating a separate folder for messages from large businesses. The move comes as more companies start using the platform to connect with consumers, often leading to cluttered inboxes that make it difficult for users to find personal and group messages. The new "Offers & Updates" folder will automatically categorize these business-related communications, making the main chat timeline less cluttered.
Feature details
Automatic categorization of messages
When a user receives a message from a large business, WhatsApp will automatically move it to the "Offers & Updates" folder after a certain period of time.
The company is testing different durations for this automatic categorization, up to 24 hours.
However, users who prefer their messages on the main chat timeline can disable this setting but won't have control over when messages are moved automatically.
User convenience
Dedicated folder for business messages
The new feature is aimed at separating business messages like discount codes and delivery updates from the main chat timeline.
This way, users can find their messages in a dedicated folder instead of getting lost among all chats.
Currently, WhatsApp is testing this feature with select partners using its WhatsApp Business platform and plans to expand it based on observations.
Exemptions
Small businesses not included in the feature
Notably, small businesses and individual accounts using WhatsApp Business are not included in this new feature.
However, WhatsApp said it could explore moving messages from small businesses to the "Offers & Updates" folder in the future.
The company has also taken steps to reduce business message spam over the last few years, including allowing users to unsubscribe from marketing messages and limiting broadcast messages sent by businesses/individuals within a certain time frame.