WhatsApp tests paid subscriptions for channels showing paying subscriber count Technology Apr 08, 2026

WhatsApp is trying out a new feature that lets creators offer paid subscriptions for exclusive content in their Channels, so you'd pay a subscription fee to access special content.

This is currently being tested in the latest Android beta (2.26.14.4), as spotted by WABetaInfo.

If creators turn on paid subscriptions, you'll see how many people are actually paying right next to the total followers, so it's clear how popular and trusted a channel really is.