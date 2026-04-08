WhatsApp tests paid subscriptions for channels showing paying subscriber count
Technology
WhatsApp is trying out a new feature that lets creators offer paid subscriptions for exclusive content in their Channels, so you'd pay a subscription fee to access special content.
This is currently being tested in the latest Android beta (2.26.14.4), as spotted by WABetaInfo.
If creators turn on paid subscriptions, you'll see how many people are actually paying right next to the total followers, so it's clear how popular and trusted a channel really is.
WhatsApp enforces rules on paid content
WhatsApp says all content on Channels, including paid content, still has to follow its rules, so anything harmful or illegal gets blocked.
The update is designed to let creators monetize Channels while paid content remains subject to WhatsApp's rules and guidelines.