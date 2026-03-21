WhatsApp for iOS to automatically translate messages across 21 languages
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iPhone users that will automatically translate messages across 21 languages. The feature was spotted in an iOS beta update by WABetaInfo. It aims to make cross-language communication easier and eliminate the need for manual translation. The upcoming feature will be integrated into chat settings, allowing users to enable automatic translations easily.
User convenience
Translations will be processed locally on the device
The new feature from WhatsApp is designed to enhance user convenience by automatically translating incoming messages into the user's preferred language. This would be a major improvement over the current method, where users have to select a message and click on the "Translate" option for its translation. The upcoming feature will work with Apple APIs, ensuring that translations are processed locally on the device and maintaining end-to-end encryption of conversations.
Language support
Language packs for offline use
The first phase of the launch will see WhatsApp's translation feature supporting around 21 languages. The company is also planning to let users download language packs for offline use, enabling translations even without a working internet connection. The translations will appear automatically, but users can still choose to view the original message and remove the translation if needed. This way, transparency and control over how conversations are displayed are ensured.