WhatsApp for iOS to automatically translate messages across 21 languages

The new feature from WhatsApp is designed to enhance user convenience by automatically translating incoming messages into the user's preferred language. This would be a major improvement over the current method, where users have to select a message and click on the "Translate" option for its translation. The upcoming feature will work with Apple APIs, ensuring that translations are processed locally on the device and maintaining end-to-end encryption of conversations.

Language support

Language packs for offline use

The first phase of the launch will see WhatsApp's translation feature supporting around 21 languages. The company is also planning to let users download language packs for offline use, enabling translations even without a working internet connection. The translations will appear automatically, but users can still choose to view the original message and remove the translation if needed. This way, transparency and control over how conversations are displayed are ensured.