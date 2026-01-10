You can soon set cover photos for your WhatsApp account

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to add cover photos to their personal profiles. The development was spotted in the latest beta release for iOS , version 26.1.10.71, via the TestFlight app. The feature will be similar to what is already available on WhatsApp Business accounts, where the businesses can set a cover photo at the top of their profile page.

Feature A new way to personalize profiles The cover photo feature will give users a way to add a personalized banner image at the top of their profile, making it more visually distinctive. It will be optional and easy to update, giving users the freedom to change their look whenever they want. The move comes as part of WhatsApp's efforts to make user profiles more customizable and engaging across both Android and iOS.

Usability WhatsApp's approach to cover photo integration WhatsApp is carefully designing the cover photo feature to fit seamlessly into the existing profile layout. The image will be placed above the profile details, maintaining a clean and structured look while also adding a strong visual element. This approach is similar to how business profiles currently work, and will be integrated into the profile editing flow for easy selection from a user's photo library.