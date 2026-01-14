WhatsApp will soon let you hide your cover photos

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to manage the privacy settings of their cover photos. The company recently released an iOS update for cover photos through the TestFlight program, taking the version number to 26.1.10.73. The upcoming feature, dubbed Cover Photo privacy, is still under development and not yet available for beta testing.

Feature details New feature to personalize profiles The feature under development will introduce cover photos for personal profiles, allowing users to customize their profiles with a wide cover image. This image will be adjustable directly from the app settings, making the process intuitive and consistent with existing customization options. Users will have complete control over changing, repositioning, or removing this picture at any time without affecting their profile photo or account information.

Privacy control Cover photo privacy feature: A closer look A dedicated privacy section for cover photos is under development. This will let users decide who can view their cover photo, just like the existing options for Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About. The first option is "Everyone," which lets anyone see the cover photo when viewing the profile. The second option is "My contacts," limiting visibility to people saved in the user's address book.