WhatsApp will soon let you hide your cover photos
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to manage the privacy settings of their cover photos. The company recently released an iOS update for cover photos through the TestFlight program, taking the version number to 26.1.10.73. The upcoming feature, dubbed Cover Photo privacy, is still under development and not yet available for beta testing.
Feature details
New feature to personalize profiles
The feature under development will introduce cover photos for personal profiles, allowing users to customize their profiles with a wide cover image. This image will be adjustable directly from the app settings, making the process intuitive and consistent with existing customization options. Users will have complete control over changing, repositioning, or removing this picture at any time without affecting their profile photo or account information.
Privacy control
Cover photo privacy feature: A closer look
A dedicated privacy section for cover photos is under development. This will let users decide who can view their cover photo, just like the existing options for Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About. The first option is "Everyone," which lets anyone see the cover photo when viewing the profile. The second option is "My contacts," limiting visibility to people saved in the user's address book.
Enhancement
The facility offers selective controls
The "My contacts except" option gives users the power to exclude specific contacts from viewing their cover photo. This comes in handy when you want to keep your cover image hidden from certain accounts. The "Nobody" option hides the picture from all other users, ensuring complete privacy. These settings will help users customize the visibility of their cover photos according to their comfort level.