WhatsApp will stop working on these Android phones
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, will stop supporting Android versions older than 6.0 from September 8, 2026. The change will affect users with devices running on Android OS versions 5.0 and 5.1. The move comes as part of WhatsApp's strategy to ensure optimal performance and stability by dropping support for older operating systems that may not be able to handle new features effectively.
User impact
Decision influenced by user demographics
The decision to drop support for older Android versions was influenced by the demographic of WhatsApp users. Despite the Android ecosystem advancing toward version 17, many users still rely on outdated devices. This is particularly true in countries like India, Brazil, Pakistan, and parts of Southeast Asia and Africa where older smartphones are common. These devices often run on much older OS versions than Android 10 that manufacturers no longer update.
User notification
Affected users are being notified
WhatsApp has begun notifying affected users with a message that appears as soon as they open the app. The alert states that from September 8, 2026, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain Android versions. Specifically, all versions older than Android 6.0 will lose support for the messaging service. This means devices running on OS versions 5.0 and 5.1 won't be able to use WhatsApp after this date.
Data preservation
Backup chats to prevent data loss
In light of these changes, WhatsApp is advising users to back up their chats to prevent data loss. This can easily be done via Google Drive from the app settings. For those who don't want to use cloud storage or lack space, a local backup option is available too. The app automatically saves chats on internal storage which can be transferred manually later if needed.
iOS continuity
iOS devices won't be affected
The change only impacts Android users. Those using iPhones and iPads won't be affected by this update as WhatsApp will continue to work on devices running iOS 15.1 and above. So, if your device is running on Android 5.0 or 5.1, you will have to either update the software (if possible) or switch to a newer device in order to continue using WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business services without interruption after September 8, 2026.