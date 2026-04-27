WhatsApp will stop working on these Android phones

WhatsApp , the popular messaging app owned by Meta, will stop supporting Android versions older than 6.0 from September 8, 2026. The change will affect users with devices running on Android OS versions 5.0 and 5.1. The move comes as part of WhatsApp's strategy to ensure optimal performance and stability by dropping support for older operating systems that may not be able to handle new features effectively.

User impact Decision influenced by user demographics The decision to drop support for older Android versions was influenced by the demographic of WhatsApp users. Despite the Android ecosystem advancing toward version 17, many users still rely on outdated devices. This is particularly true in countries like India, Brazil, Pakistan, and parts of Southeast Asia and Africa where older smartphones are common. These devices often run on much older OS versions than Android 10 that manufacturers no longer update.

User notification Affected users are being notified WhatsApp has begun notifying affected users with a message that appears as soon as they open the app. The alert states that from September 8, 2026, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain Android versions. Specifically, all versions older than Android 6.0 will lose support for the messaging service. This means devices running on OS versions 5.0 and 5.1 won't be able to use WhatsApp after this date.

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Data preservation Backup chats to prevent data loss In light of these changes, WhatsApp is advising users to back up their chats to prevent data loss. This can easily be done via Google Drive from the app settings. For those who don't want to use cloud storage or lack space, a local backup option is available too. The app automatically saves chats on internal storage which can be transferred manually later if needed.

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