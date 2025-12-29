You can soon manage call notifications on WhatsApp Web
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its web client, one that will let users manage call notifications. The upcoming update will let you make and receive voice/video calls directly from your browser while keeping communications secure and private. The facility is still under development and not yet available for beta testing.
Feature details
WhatsApp Web's calling feature: A closer look
The new calling feature for WhatsApp Web will support one-on-one and group calls, just like its mobile counterpart. The calls will be integrated into the existing chat interface, making it easier for users to switch between messaging and calling within the same conversation. This major update is a step toward a fully-featured, platform-independent WhatsApp Web experience.
Notification control
WhatsApp Web to offer call notification management
WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will let users manage notifications for voice and video calls directly from the web client. The feature will be available in the settings panel of WhatsApp Web, where you can already find options for individual chats, group conversations, and status updates from contacts. With calling coming to WhatsApp Web, this section of settings will expand further with controls specifically related to voice and video calls.
User experience
Platform to offer call notifications by default
Once the calling update rolls out, notifications for calls will be enabled by default for all users. This means incoming voice/video calls will trigger alerts directly within the browser, even when the conversation isn't open. WhatsApp plans to give users full control over this new notification option from the settings panel. You can disable call notifications or turn them back on whenever you want according to your personal needs.
Independence
Call notifications to be independent of mobile settings
It's important to note the call notification settings on WhatsApp Web will be completely separate from those on mobile devices. Changes made in the web client will not affect call notification preferences on iPhone or Android. Likewise, adjusting notification settings on a smartphone doesn't modify how WhatsApp Web behaves. This separation ensures users can adapt their setup across devices without unintended side effects.