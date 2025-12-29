You can soon manage call notifications on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its web client, one that will let users manage call notifications. The upcoming update will let you make and receive voice/video calls directly from your browser while keeping communications secure and private. The facility is still under development and not yet available for beta testing.

Feature details WhatsApp Web's calling feature: A closer look The new calling feature for WhatsApp Web will support one-on-one and group calls, just like its mobile counterpart. The calls will be integrated into the existing chat interface, making it easier for users to switch between messaging and calling within the same conversation. This major update is a step toward a fully-featured, platform-independent WhatsApp Web experience.

Notification control WhatsApp Web to offer call notification management WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will let users manage notifications for voice and video calls directly from the web client. The feature will be available in the settings panel of WhatsApp Web, where you can already find options for individual chats, group conversations, and status updates from contacts. With calling coming to WhatsApp Web, this section of settings will expand further with controls specifically related to voice and video calls.

User experience Platform to offer call notifications by default Once the calling update rolls out, notifications for calls will be enabled by default for all users. This means incoming voice/video calls will trigger alerts directly within the browser, even when the conversation isn't open. WhatsApp plans to give users full control over this new notification option from the settings panel. You can disable call notifications or turn them back on whenever you want according to your personal needs.