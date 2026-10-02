WhatsApp is working on a new 'Restricted Chat' privacy feature
What's the story
Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Restricted Chat' to enhance user privacy on Android. The upcoming capability will give users more control over their messages in specific conversations. The company has clarified that this feature is optional and not mandatory for securing messages, making it an added layer of protection for those who need it.
Feature evolution
Upgraded version of existing advanced chat privacy
Restricted Chat is an upgraded version of the existing Advanced Chat Privacy feature. The name change is intended to make its purpose clearer for users.
The new option can be accessed from the chat info screen, but it is turned off by default.
Users will have to enable it manually for individual conversations they want to keep private.
Feature functionality
Four restrictions in restricted chat
When the Restricted Chat feature is enabled, WhatsApp imposes four restrictions on the conversation.
It prevents media shared in that chat from being automatically saved to the phone's gallery.
The feature also disables the ability to export chats or use Meta AI features within that particular conversation on the app.
Device limitation
New linked device restriction for added privacy
The most significant change with the new update is the linked device restriction.
A Restricted Chat will only work on the primary device, meaning it won't be accessible through linked devices like WhatsApp Web or any other connected device.
This added layer of privacy could be useful for users who want to keep their sensitive conversations even more secure.
User notification
System message indicates limited access in restricted chat
After enabling the Restricted Chat feature, WhatsApp displays a system message inside the conversation.
This message informs participants that messages can only be sent and received on the primary device.
The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers through WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.39.11, but may not be visible immediately even on the latest beta version due to its gradual rollout process.