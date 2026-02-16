Where are aliens? Scientists reveal best bets for extraterrestrial life Technology Feb 16, 2026

Forget the Area 51 rumors—scientists are now looking for life on worlds that actually have what it takes.

Saturn's moons Enceladus and Titan top the list, thanks to their underground oceans and icy tunnels that might just be cozy enough for something to live in.

Even Barack Obama chimed in, saying the universe is so huge, it's hard not to imagine life out there (just probably not dropping by Earth).