Where are aliens? Scientists reveal best bets for extraterrestrial life
Forget the Area 51 rumors—scientists are now looking for life on worlds that actually have what it takes.
Saturn's moons Enceladus and Titan top the list, thanks to their underground oceans and icy tunnels that might just be cozy enough for something to live in.
Even Barack Obama chimed in, saying the universe is so huge, it's hard not to imagine life out there (just probably not dropping by Earth).
Exoplanets in focus, along with moons in our solar system
Researchers are also eyeing exoplanets like TRAPPIST-1e and K2-18b, with TRAPPIST-1e sitting in a "habitable zone" where water could exist, and K2-18b described as a giant ocean planet with detected chemicals linked to life.
The big clues? Signs in a planet's atmosphere or detected chemicals that could hint at habitability.
Basically, if there's water and the right temperature, it's game on for the search for aliens.