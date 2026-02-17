Where can you find the world's largest dinosaur graveyard
Bolivia's Carreras Pampa site just set a new world record for the most exposed dinosaur tracks—nearly 18,000 traces (about 16,600 theropod footprints plus 1,378 swim traces) packed into one spot in Torotoro National Park.
The site covers about 7,500 square meters and features hundreds of trackways left by meat-eating theropods, some prints under 10cm and others over 30cm.
More than just footprints
Carreras Pampa isn't just about big numbers—it's a real-life snapshot of dinosaur life.
You can see where dinosaurs walked, ran, turned sharply, even dragged their tails or traveled together along an ancient shoreline.
There are also abundant swim tracks showing how some dinos paddled through rising water, leaving behind alternating grooves that stretch for meters.
It's basically a prehistoric group chat written in stone!