Where can you find the world's largest dinosaur graveyard

More than just footprints

Carreras Pampa isn't just about big numbers—it's a real-life snapshot of dinosaur life.

You can see where dinosaurs walked, ran, turned sharply, even dragged their tails or traveled together along an ancient shoreline.

There are also abundant swim tracks showing how some dinos paddled through rising water, leaving behind alternating grooves that stretch for meters.

It's basically a prehistoric group chat written in stone!