Whirlpool launches Luxuriem fridge that tracks ethylene and alerts users
Whirlpool just dropped its Luxuriem four-door refrigerators, and they're pretty smart.
Thanks to built-in 6th Sense AI, these refrigerators actually track ethylene gas that fruits and vegetables release as they ripen (and start to go bad).
If your produce is getting close to spoiling, the refrigerator sends you an alert so you can use it up in time.
iFresh Sensor Engine adapts household thresholds
The iFresh Sensor Engine inside learns from how you use the refrigerator; when users check their produce after receiving an alert and reset the notification, the system records that feedback.
It then uses this information to adjust future alert thresholds according to household preferences.
Whether it's apples or lettuce, the system keeps tabs on freshness and shows a real-time user interface.
The Luxuriem series comes in different premium finishes and large sizes, 645-liter, 651-liter, and 654-liter, starting at ₹98,000, available both online and in stores across India.