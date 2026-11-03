Whirlpool launches Luxuriem fridge that tracks ethylene and alerts users

The iFresh Sensor Engine inside learns from how you use the refrigerator; when users check their produce after receiving an alert and reset the notification, the system records that feedback.

It then uses this information to adjust future alert thresholds according to household preferences.

Whether it's apples or lettuce, the system keeps tabs on freshness and shows a real-time user interface.

The Luxuriem series comes in different premium finishes and large sizes, 645-liter, 651-liter, and 654-liter, starting at ₹98,000, available both online and in stores across India.