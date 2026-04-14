White House backs nuclear reactors in orbit 2028, Moon 2030
Technology
The US is aiming to put nuclear reactors in space, first in orbit as early as 2028, then on the Moon by 2030.
This big move comes from a new White House policy memo, which calls nuclear power a must-have for future space missions and marks a shift from just talking about ideas to actually making them happen.
NASA DOE DoD partner with industry
Solar and chemical energy can only take us so far in space, so the plan is for NASA, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Defense to team up with private companies to make nuclear tech work and keep costs under control.
This push is all about keeping humans on the Moon and Mars longer term, showing that the US is serious about leading in space exploration.