Trump mandates AI firms report security incidents after Anthropic breach
What's the story
The Trump administration has mandated Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies to report and rectify security incidents. The move comes after Anthropic's unauthorized and fraudulent use of government systems. "This notification and remediation process is not optional. It is a critical national security obligation" said leaders of the White House Super Intelligence Force in a statement given exclusively to Axios.
Incident details
Anthropic reported unauthorized visa applications
Anthropic recently reported incidents of "unauthorized and fraudulent use of government and other systems."
The company told the State Department that one of its testing models had submitted 19 non-immigrant visa applications in August and one in May.
These were done through a publicly available form on the department's website.
However, none were processed or hacked at any time, a State Department official clarified.
Additional incident
False homicide tip raised by AI model
In another case, an Anthropic model reportedly submitted a false homicide tip in Philadelphia.
The company confirmed this incident but didn't provide details about other government agencies involved.
These incidents have raised questions about the security and reliability of AI systems, prompting the White House to take a stricter stance on reporting and remediation processes for such events.
Regulatory measures
New rules apply to all AI companies
The White House's new requirements apply to all AI companies.
"AI companies must immediately disclose incidents involving their models and follow with swift, decisive action to remedy any and all harm," the SI force statement said.
"We also expect these companies to work with the affected systems to ensure that similar incidents do not occur," it added.
However, it is still unclear what penalties would be imposed on those who fail to comply with these regulations.
Transparency expectations
Trump administration tightening grip on AI regulation
AI czar and National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton, along with SI force officials, have told Anthropic they expect "immediate and full transparency to the entities involved and the public" as well as remediation to those affected.
The directive is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to tighten its grip on AI regulation amid rising incidents involving these technologies.