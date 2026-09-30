Launched after an executive order in August 2025, America.gov is designed to make it easier for people to access federal services. The site runs on Google's Gemini and Elon Musk's Grok AI systems.

At launch, its AI answered that, according to official federal records, Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the 2020 presidential election with 306 electoral votes.

A White House official said it will continue to be updated to provide more features, resources, and the most accurate information from the federal government.