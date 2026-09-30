White House launches America.gov confirming Joe Biden 2020 election victory
The White House just rolled out America.gov, a new AI-powered site that officially confirms Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win (306 electoral votes to Trump's 232) using records from the National Archives and Federal Election Commission.
This comes even as Trump continues to dispute the results.
America.gov uses Google Gemini and Grok
Launched after an executive order in August 2025, America.gov is designed to make it easier for people to access federal services. The site runs on Google's Gemini and Elon Musk's Grok AI systems.
At launch, its AI answered that, according to official federal records, Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the 2020 presidential election with 306 electoral votes.
A White House official said it will continue to be updated to provide more features, resources, and the most accurate information from the federal government.
Arrives after Donald Trump immunity ruling
America.gov arrives after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution in 2024.
The site hopes to boost trust by providing accurate, straightforward updates straight from reliable sources.