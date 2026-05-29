White House launches UFO themed Aliens.gov tracking illegal migrant arrests Technology May 29, 2026

The White House just rolled out Aliens.gov, a new site that tracks illegal migrant arrests, with a quirky UFO theme and catchphrases like "They walk among us."

The launch is stirring up buzz online, especially since it follows President Trump's promise to reveal classified UFO files this year, blurring the lines between immigration news and alien speculation.