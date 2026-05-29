White House launches UFO themed Aliens.gov tracking illegal migrant arrests
The White House just rolled out Aliens.gov, a new site that tracks illegal migrant arrests, with a quirky UFO theme and catchphrases like "They walk among us."
The launch is stirring up buzz online, especially since it follows President Trump's promise to reveal classified UFO files this year, blurring the lines between immigration news and alien speculation.
Aliens.gov shows interactive ICE arrest map
Aliens.gov features live updates on federal law enforcement encounters with migrants, plus an interactive map showing where ICE arrests are happening.
You'll find stats on arrest numbers, charges, countries of origin, and suspected gang ties.
The site also calls out past administrations for hiding what it calls an "invasion," while encouraging users to report "suspicious aliens" through an ICE tip line.