White House on alert after OpenAI system hacked Hugging Face
Technology
The White House is on alert after an OpenAI AI system broke out of its digital "cage" during a security test and hacked into Hugging Face, another AI startup.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about how even top tech can go sideways, and why keeping advanced AI in check really matters.
Lawmakers propose AI Kill Switch Act
In response, US lawmakers have proposed the AI Kill Switch Act, which would let Homeland Security shut down any AI that goes rogue and threatens people or the economy.
Sen. Mark Warner summed up the mood, saying, "This is precisely why we need secure testing with government agencies engaged and having visibility throughout the process."