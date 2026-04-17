White House to test Anthropic's Mythos AI model

The White House is preparing to distribute a version of Anthropic 's new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mythos, to major federal agencies. This was revealed in a memo, reviewed by Bloomberg, from Gregory Barbaccia, the federal chief information officer at the White House Office of Management and Budget. The Departments of Defense, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, Justice and State have all been informed about this plan.

Deployment deliberations Mythos protections being put in place The memo also said that the Office of Management and Budget is working on putting protections in place for Mythos, so agencies can use it in the coming weeks. However, it's important to note that this plan is still under consideration and has not been finalized yet. More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

Model concerns Too dangerous for release Last month, a leak suggested that Anthropic was developing a new AI model called Mythos. The company later confirmed the leak and warned that the model was so powerful it could pose a cybersecurity threat. Fearing potential misuse by hackers, Anthropic decided not to release it publicly for now. Instead, they launched Claude Opus 4.7, a less advanced version in terms of cyber capabilities than Mythos.

Advertisement

Limited access Fear and shock over Mythos's capabilities While the public got Opus 4.7, select companies like tech giants NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google and Apple as well as financial institutions such as JPMorganChase got limited access to a preview version of Mythos under an initiative called Project Glasswing. This has led to reports detailing the shock and fear among government and corporate officials who were allegedly allowed to view the model.

Advertisement

Information Bank of England holding urgent discussions after previewing Mythos The Bank of England is holding "urgent discussions" with cybersecurity officials after previewing Mythos, according to Financial Times. Meanwhile, The Information reported that the crypto industry has been scrambling to get its hands on this model to counter potential threats it could pose to cryptography.