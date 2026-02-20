Who is Ray Kurzweil, the futurist predicting human-machine merger

Kurzweil grew up in Queens, New York, and graduated from MIT in computer science and literature. He launched companies behind game-changing tech like optical character recognition (OCR) and built reading machines for the blind that integrated text-to-speech—technology initially developed at other institutions, and later he produced text-to-speech products.

Career highlights and major achievements

Even before today's generative AI boom, Kurzweil was talking about a future where technology blurs the line between people and machines.

He is a Principal Researcher and AI Visionary at Google and is still shaping how we think about AI.

Along the way, he's picked up major awards—including the National Medal of Technology—and even built software that could compose music as a teen.