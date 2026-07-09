Global cancer cases could surge to 35M by 2050: WHO

Disease burden

Alarming rise in cancer cases

According to WHO data, 20.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer worldwide in 2024. The number of new diagnoses is expected to reach a staggering 35 million annually by 2050. In India alone, about 2.5 million people are currently living with cancer, with some 700,000 new cases and nearly 556,400 deaths each year. The disease is particularly deadly among those aged between 30 and 69 years old in the country.