Global cancer cases could surge to 35M by 2050: WHO
What's the story
A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that cancer cases are projected to rise from 20.6 million to nearly 35 million by 2050. The alarming prediction comes from the WHO's Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, which highlights persistent inequities in access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care. The report also notes that one in five people will develop cancer at some point in their lives.
Disease burden
Alarming rise in cancer cases
According to WHO data, 20.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer worldwide in 2024. The number of new diagnoses is expected to reach a staggering 35 million annually by 2050. In India alone, about 2.5 million people are currently living with cancer, with some 700,000 new cases and nearly 556,400 deaths each year. The disease is particularly deadly among those aged between 30 and 69 years old in the country.
Mental toll
Psychosocial effects of cancer
The WHO report highlights the far-reaching psychosocial effects of cancer, with nearly 92% of people globally expected to be affected by the disease at least once in their lifetime. This includes both direct diagnoses and those of close family members. The global survey indicated that half of respondents reported losing close relationships due to cancer, while 60% experienced distress and half of caregivers showed signs of prolonged grief.
Survival inequality
Disparities in survival rates
The WHO report also highlights stark disparities in cancer survival rates across different income levels. In high-income countries, the five-year net survival rate for breast and childhood cancers exceeds 85%. However, this figure drops below 30% in low-income countries. The report further emphasizes that cancer is becoming a leading cause of premature mortality globally with only 12 countries on track to reduce premature cancer mortality by one-third by 2030.
Action plan
Call to action for stakeholders
The WHO report calls on all stakeholders to implement key actions to improve global cancer control. These include integrating cancer control into health system strengthening and Universal Health Coverage, building health system capacities for comprehensive service delivery, and enhancing community-level health promotion on cancer. The report also stresses the need to unify the cancer agenda around equity-based solutions and align research with public health priorities of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).