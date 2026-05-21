Who was Gopal Trivedi? Scientist honored with Padma Shri 2026

Dr. Gopal Ji Trivedi, a renowned agricultural scientist and former Vice Chancellor of Rajendra Agriculture University, is set to be posthumously awarded the Padma Shri . The honor comes in recognition of his exceptional contributions to agricultural education, farmer empowerment, fish-based farming systems, maize productivity improvement, and scientific litchi cultivation in Bihar. The award will be conferred during the first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25.

Rural impact Trivedi was popularly known as 'Gaon Purush,' 'Kishan Mitra' Popularly known as Gaon Purush and Kishan Mitra, Trivedi dedicated his life to improving rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices at the grassroots level. He was born on February 15, 1930, and earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Agriculture College, Sabaur in Bihar in 1954. He later completed his Master's degree in Agricultural Extension Education (1958) from the same institution before pursuing a PhD at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi in 1963.

Academic contributions Developed a socio-economic status scale for rural families Trivedi served as a Professor at Tirhut College of Agriculture, Dholi, Bihar. He was also the Director of Extension Education at Rajendra Agriculture University before becoming its Vice Chancellor from 1988 to 1991. His pioneering work in developing a socio-economic status scale for rural families, popularly known as the Trivedi Scale, revolutionized the field by introducing qualitative characters into quantitative terms measurement.

Advertisement

Practical impact Fish-based farming system Trivedi spent over three decades in his native village, working closely with farmers to improve productivity and increase incomes. His efforts helped 22 farmers convert their abandoned chaur (low-lying wetland) area of 86 acres into a fish-based farming system called BABA (Bihar Aquaculture Based Agriculture). This initiative increased the underground water table in adjoining areas and provided direct employment opportunities for marginalized rural populations.

Advertisement

Agricultural innovation Private-private partnership In Muzaffarpur, a hub for litchi cultivation, Trivedi introduced the concept of private-private partnership between farmers and agro-industries. This helped farmers produce quality litchis and motivated them to set up processing plants in their villages. He was also among the first in Bihar to adopt rejuvenation and canopy management techniques in his Litchi Orchard when others were hesitant about cutting or pruning branches.