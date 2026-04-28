Why Australia wants Google, Meta, TikTok to pay for news

Australia has proposed a new levy to make tech giants like Google , Meta, and TikTok pay for news content. The move is part of the country's efforts to ensure that digital platforms contribute financially to journalism. The proposal comes as part of a broader global conversation about the sustainability of news in the face of growing digital consumption patterns.

Financial backstop Prime Minister's statement on platform contributions to Australian news The proposed 2.25% levy on local revenues is not intended as a punishment but rather as leverage. Platforms can completely avoid this charge by entering commercial agreements with news organizations, which the government hopes will help revive its struggling media ecosystem. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "We're taking the next steps to make sure platforms contribute to Australian news."

Policy evolution The News Media Bargaining Code's impact and limitations Australia's previous attempt to regulate platform payments, the News Media Bargaining Code, had forced deals worth hundreds of millions. However, its effectiveness faded after Meta declined to renew agreements. The new model, called the News Bargaining Incentive (NBI), is aimed at fixing those gaps by introducing a financial backstop for companies with over $250 million in annual Australian revenue and significant user bases.

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Incentive strategy Government incentives to bridge the gap To encourage compliance, the Australian government is offering offsets of up to 170% for companies that strike deals, especially with smaller publishers. The hope is that this will generate as much as $250 million annually for the sector, not just through taxation but also through renewed partnerships. The move comes amid concerns over the long-term viability of journalism without sustained funding from digital platforms.

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