Why does gamma-Cas behave so strangely? Astronomers finally know

Discovery helps understand evolution of massive stars in pairs

XRISM's super-precise data confirms what many suspected: it's not just magnetic interactions behind gamma-Cas's behavior, but a compact companion, likely a white dwarf, appears to be at work.

As team leader Yael Naze put it, this helps us better understand how massive stars evolve in pairs.

The discovery also sheds light on other mysterious Be stars and was just published in Astronomy and Astrophysics on March 24, 2026.