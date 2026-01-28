Why does memory decline with age? Study reveals surprising reason
Turns out, memory loss as we get older isn't just about one part of the brain wearing out—it's actually due to widespread shrinkage across several brain areas.
Researchers from the University of Oslo looked at 10,343 MRI scans and 13,460 memory assessments from healthy adults aged 30 to 89, and published their findings in Nature Communications.
It's a whole-brain thing, not just 1 spot
The study found that while the hippocampus (the memory hub) is strongly linked to memory loss, other regions all over the brain are involved too.
So when we talk about forgetting things with age, it's really about changes happening across a network of brain areas—not just one spot breaking down.
Age and genetics make things speed up
People who lost more brain volume saw their memories slip faster—especially after age 60.
If you carry a certain gene (APOE e4), you might notice this happening even sooner.
But even with genetic risk, the way atrophy affects memory stays pretty much the same for everyone.