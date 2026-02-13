Why Earth is perfect for life: Study reveals chemical secrets

If there's too little oxygen, phosphorus (needed for DNA and cell energy) sinks into the core. Too much oxygen keeps phosphorus but lets nitrogen (important for proteins) escape into space. Only a middle level of oxygen keeps both elements where life can actually use them.

Why Mars can't support life

Planets like Mars miss this balance—they have too much phosphorus and not enough nitrogen.

Because of these strict chemical rules, only about 1% of planets might really be able to support life.

So if we're searching for habitable worlds, focusing on planets around Sun-like stars is probably our best bet.