Why eReleGo Technologies's Indian patent for Biddofy is a big deal

Biddofy aims to level the playing field for MSMEs

Biddofy is designed to help small businesses (MSMEs) get noticed and land big contracts without needing fancy IT setups.

With features like GSTIN checks and automated compliance, it aims to bring MSMEs into the digital supply chain.

As cofounder Sudeer Shetty puts it, it formalizes digital supply chains and brings MSMEs into the GST ecosystem.

If you care about tech making business fairer for everyone, this is one to watch.