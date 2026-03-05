Why eReleGo Technologies's Indian patent for Biddofy is a big deal
eReleGo Technologies, a Bengaluru-based startup, just got an Indian patent for its Biddofy platform—a tool that lets private companies and GST-registered sellers bid in real time using easy, low-code tech.
This move could mean more revenue and new partnerships for the company.
Biddofy aims to level the playing field for MSMEs
Biddofy is designed to help small businesses (MSMEs) get noticed and land big contracts without needing fancy IT setups.
With features like GSTIN checks and automated compliance, it aims to bring MSMEs into the digital supply chain.
As cofounder Sudeer Shetty puts it, it formalizes digital supply chains and brings MSMEs into the GST ecosystem.
If you care about tech making business fairer for everyone, this is one to watch.