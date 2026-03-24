Why India is switching to thorium for nuclear energy

What does the shift involve?

India's plan has three steps: start with uranium reactors, switch to plutonium fast breeder reactors, and finally use thorium as fuel.

While this could make India less reliant on other countries, moving to thorium isn't simple: current reactors are built for uranium, and extracting usable thorium is complicated.

For now, nuclear power provides only a small share of India's electricity, but if all goes well with research and new tech, that could change in the future.