Why India needs its own AI models, in Ganesh's words
Gnani.ai's CEO Ganesh Gopalan says India needs its own homegrown AI models to stay ahead and truly help businesses.
In his words, "Even keeping the geopolitics aside, it is very difficult to bring value to enterprises unless you have your own models and are able to customize those models for your customers in order to make real business impact."
Gopalan on building AI models
Gopalan isn't a fan of just building on top of existing big AI models—he feels that approach is unreliable and can't guarantee speed or accuracy.
Instead, Gnani.ai launched Inya VoiceOS, a powerful voice-to-voice AI model trained on massive multilingual data.
It understands 15+ Indian languages (even code-mixed speech) and already powers over 200 companies in fields like banking, healthcare, and logistics.
Support for IndiaAI mission
Gopalan gave a shoutout to the IndiaAI Mission for helping local companies get access to crucial computing power (GPUs), calling it "a good start."
Gnani.ai also has plans for an even bigger model down the line—so expect more innovation from this space soon.