Why India needs its own AI models, in Ganesh's words Technology Feb 17, 2026

Gnani.ai's CEO Ganesh Gopalan says India needs its own homegrown AI models to stay ahead and truly help businesses.

In his words, "Even keeping the geopolitics aside, it is very difficult to bring value to enterprises unless you have your own models and are able to customize those models for your customers in order to make real business impact."