Why is Earth so special? Study reveals planet's rare chemical balance

The researchers found that if early Earth had a bit less oxygen, phosphorus would've been trapped deep in the core; with more, nitrogen would've floated off into space. But our planet landed in the sweet spot—the chemical "Goldilocks zone"—where both elements stuck around to help life get started.

Shift in focus for space exploration

Lead author Craig Walton put it simply: "Our models clearly show that the Earth is precisely within this range,".

The team suggests that instead of just hunting for water on other planets, we should look for worlds with the same rare chemical recipe as ours.

This could totally change how we search for life beyond Earth.