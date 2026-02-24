Why is there a 'gravity hole' in the Indian Ocean

Turns out, when India broke away from an ancient supercontinent (Gondwana) roughly 120 million years ago, slabs of ocean crust sank deep into Earth's mantle. These slabs eventually stirred up low-density plumes beneath Africa , changing the way gravity works in this region.

Why it matters

Understanding this "gravity hole" helps scientists connect what's happening deep inside Earth to what we see on the surface today.

It also gives us better tools to predict how our planet might change in the future—a reminder that even ancient events can shape our world right now.