Why NASA's Artemis III may skip Moon landing

NASA is reportedly considering a major change in its Artemis III mission, which is scheduled for 2027. Instead of a direct Moon landing, the agency may focus on spacecraft system testing in Earth orbit. The shift would give commercial Moon hardware more time to develop as NASA heavily relies on private companies for future lunar missions under the Artemis program.

Mission focus Lunar landing potentially pushed to Artemis IV in 2028 The revised plan for Artemis III would make it a major technology testing mission, with the actual lunar landing potentially pushed to Artemis IV in 2028. Despite not landing on the Moon, this mission would still carry out critical experiments and hardware demonstrations. NASA plans to test upgraded long-duration life support systems for astronauts, a strengthened Orion spacecraft heat shield, and a new non-propulsive spacer structure replacing the older Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS).

Hardware development Preparations for Artemis III are already underway Key mission hardware for Artemis III is already making strides in preparation stages. This includes the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the service module of the Orion spacecraft. These components are critical to NASA's plans for future lunar exploration as part of its Artemis program.

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