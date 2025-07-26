Next Article
Why neurodivergent people are turning to AI chatbots for help
AI chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming a go-to for neurodivergent folks—think autism or ADHD—for practicing conversations without fear of being judged.
These tools break down tricky social cues, offer advice on how to phrase things, and help make both personal and work chats less stressful.
Since its launch, apps like Neurotranslator have been used to make daily interactions smoother.
Chatbots can't replace real-life feedback or therapy
Experts say these AI helpers are great for support, but warn not to lean on them too much—they can't replace real-life feedback or therapy.
For healthy growth in social skills, it's best to use chatbots as a boost alongside actual human connection.