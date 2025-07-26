Why neurodivergent people are turning to AI chatbots for help Technology Jul 26, 2025

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming a go-to for neurodivergent folks—think autism or ADHD—for practicing conversations without fear of being judged.

These tools break down tricky social cues, offer advice on how to phrase things, and help make both personal and work chats less stressful.

Since its launch, apps like Neurotranslator have been used to make daily interactions smoother.