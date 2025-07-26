How AWS is using 'automated reasoning' to boost AI accuracy
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is using something called "automated reasoning"—basically, logic-based checks—to make its AI systems more accurate and reliable.
Instead of just hoping the AI gets things right, AWS uses formal logic to actually prove when code and policies are correct.
As AWS scientist Byron Cook puts it, combining this tech with generative AI could lead to even smarter systems.
Making AI more accurate and reliable
Automated reasoning isn't just for tech giants—big finance companies like Goldman Sachs use it too, helping them launch secure features faster and cut down on risks.
For regular users, AWS has built these logical checks into services like Automated Reasoning Checks to catch those weird chatbot mistakes (aka "hallucinations").
By turning natural language into logic that can be verified, AWS is working to make sure AI answers are actually true—which means you can trust what you get when you use their tools.