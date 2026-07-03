Why Sam Altman wants a US-led global AI forum
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has proposed a "US-led international forum" to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In an op-ed published in the Financial Times, Altman suggested that such a platform could help establish accepted safety standards for AI. The forum would also provide expert and impartial analysis of capabilities and risks associated with this rapidly evolving technology.
Governance potential
Forum could act as governance mechanism over AI labs
Altman suggested that the proposed forum could act as a governance mechanism over AI labs. This would help prevent commercial pressures that might lead to unsafe racing in AI development. He drew parallels with global aviation safety standards and the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was set up during the Cold War to regulate nuclear energy use worldwide.
Regulatory hurdles
AI development takes place in cyberspace
Unlike new airplanes and nuclear enrichment facilities, which are built in the open, AI development takes place in cyberspace. This makes it difficult for regulators and journalists to know if other labs are adhering to a common set of rules. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have voiced their support for an international committee that could implement a unilateral slowdown on new AI developments, preventing humans from losing control.
Public appeal
Op-ed addresses American public's concerns about AI
Altman's op-ed also targets an American public that is wary of the AI boom. He believes a US-led international forum could help distribute the future dividends of AI technology globally. "Everyone on Earth should benefit from this technology and determine for themselves how best to use it," he wrote in his op-ed.
Wealth-sharing
Altman in talks with Trump administration for OpenAI stake
According to the Financial Times, Altman has been in preliminary talks with the Trump administration about giving it a 5% stake in OpenAI. The proposal is contingent upon similar wealth-sharing agreements from OpenAI's competitors such as Anthropic, Meta, and Google. However, it's not clear if these companies would support the plan.