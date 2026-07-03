Why Sam Altman wants a US-led global AI forum

Regulatory hurdles

AI development takes place in cyberspace

Unlike new airplanes and nuclear enrichment facilities, which are built in the open, AI development takes place in cyberspace. This makes it difficult for regulators and journalists to know if other labs are adhering to a common set of rules. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have voiced their support for an international committee that could implement a unilateral slowdown on new AI developments, preventing humans from losing control.