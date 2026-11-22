SpaceX won't reuse Starship's upper stage captured by 'chopsticks'
What's the story
Elon Musk has said that SpaceX will not be reusing the first-ever Starship upper stage successfully captured by its "chopsticks" system. The vehicle, dubbed Ship 42, was launched on November 13 during Starship's 15th test flight. It returned from orbit the next day and was caught by the "chopsticks" arms of its launch tower at SpaceX's South Texas base.
Display decision
Ship 42 to be left for public display
Despite being in good condition after Flight 15, SpaceX has decided not to reuse Ship 42.
Musk, the company's founder and CEO, said during a discussion at the TomorrowX Summit that they plan to leave it for public display due to its historic significance.
The exact location of this display is yet to be confirmed, but Starbase seems like a likely candidate.
Milestone moment
Closer to fully reusable launch vehicle
Musk stressed on the historic nature of Ship 42's achievement, saying it brings SpaceX closer to the "holy grail of rocketry," a fully and rapidly reusable launch vehicle.
He said everyone at SpaceX knew how important this milestone was and that it was something fundamental and profound, that Starship will be the first-ever fully reusable orbital space system.
Future launches
Musk's ambitious plans for Starship
Musk has said that SpaceX hopes to launch about 10,000 Starship missions per year by 2030.
This ambitious plan will help the company build two massive megaconstellations in low Earth orbit, the next generation of its Starlink broadband network with some 100,000 satellites, and its Starmind AI data-center constellation, which will be 10 times bigger than that.