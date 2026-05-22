Why Starbucks scrapped its AI inventory tool

The automated counting app was meant to give Starbucks better visibility into store shortages. However, it often miscounted and mislabeled items, sometimes confusing similar milk types or missing them altogether. A video shared by Starbucks showed the tool failing to recognize a peppermint syrup bottle on the shelf while counting adjacent bottles. Despite these issues, Starbucks had previously claimed that the adoption of this tool improved product availability in stores.

Strategy shift

Shift in strategy for Starbucks

In a statement to Reuters, Starbucks explained that the decision to terminate the program was taken to "standardize how inventory is counted across coffeehouses as we continue to focus on consistency and execution at scale." The company also said it is working toward more frequent, daily replenishments to stores and continued supply chain improvements. This indicates a shift in strategy as Starbucks looks for ways to improve its operations and customer experience.