Why Starlink's Pakistan launch is on hold
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, just got its Pakistan debut put on hold.
Officials are concerned about national security risks with Starlink's unmonitored data, and they're also weighing how this move might affect ties with the US.
Adding to the mix, China already has a strong grip on the market, making things trickier for Starlink to break in.
What's the current status?
Pakistan's space board is still working out safety rules for satellite internet, which means no green light yet for any new players.
Right now, Pakistan retains control over internet data, as Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is a majority shareholder in the undersea cable infrastructure.
Alongside Starlink, four other companies—including a major Chinese competitor—are waiting in line to enter the market.