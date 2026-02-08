Why Starlink's Pakistan launch is on hold Technology Feb 08, 2026

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, just got its Pakistan debut put on hold.

Officials are concerned about national security risks with Starlink's unmonitored data, and they're also weighing how this move might affect ties with the US.

Adding to the mix, China already has a strong grip on the market, making things trickier for Starlink to break in.